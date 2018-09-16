'It shouldn't have happened': Fans recount horror of shooting scare near Everett, Wash. football game

Chaos erupted in the stands at Mariner High School (Everett, Wash.) on Friday night after a shooting occurred right near the school during the Marauders’ football contest with Kamiak (Multikeo, Wash.).

According to multiple reports, the trouble started in the fourth quarter, when a fight that started in the parking lot spilled into the streets, and shots were fired from a car as it left the area.

Q 13 FOX-TV reports that about 200 fans were evacuated from the stadium, and that announcers yelled “Hit the deck!” as the game was stopped.

Reportedly, nobody was hurt, and investigators are looking into who fired the shots.

“It shouldn’t have happened,” parent Clara Sandoval told KOMO News. “There is too much of this going around – it’s senseless. This a venue where the majority of the people were kids. Where they were supposed to go, have fun, support their school, and not have to worry about a shooting.”

Mariner was leading 40-14 when the game was stopped.