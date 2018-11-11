Jacob Bruce breaks Oklahoma career rushing yards mark with 347-yard day

Jacob Bruce entered the weekend needing 295 yards to break the Oklahoma high school rushing yards record.

He made sure to get it on Friday night’s playoff game.

Bruce rushed for 347 yards, 236 coming in the first half, to break the record and finish with 8,496 total, according to NewsOK.

The Hulbert High School (Okla.) running back has rushed for 3,175 yards this season.

The record came on a 63-yard touchdown.

“I was really excited,” Bruce told the outlet. “I broke down in tears and was just thanking all my guys.”

Bruce finished the game with six touchdowns, helping Hulbert defeat Allen High School (Okla). 50-19.