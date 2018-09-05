Jaelen Anderson made the one-handed scoring grab of the century

Jaelen Anderson is a talented wide receiver and all, but this is plain out ridiculous.

During Plano East’s season opening 42-14 victory against Hurst (Texas) L.D. Bell, Anderson elevated and extended for a truly stupefying two-point conversion grab, one-handed of course.

Go ahead and watch that touchdown grab again in slow motion. It’s insane.

As it turns out, Anderson’s highlight reel catch was only worth two points after a touchdown, not the TD itself. Still it wasn’t about the points, it was about the pizazz. And Anderson had plenty of that on the catch.

Only time will tell if Anderson’s highlight reel catch helps him generate more prospective recruiting attention. For now, it’s enough that it existed for us all to see once … or another dozen times.