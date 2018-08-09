Four-star Jaiden Delaire commits to Stanford, joins 2018 class

Jaiden Delaire, a four-star power forward from Loomis Chaffee in Connecticut, has committed to Stanford basketball.

Delaire had a host of offers across the country and Duke had shown some interest, as well.

Delaire snaps up the scholarship left vacant by the departure of Reid Travis, who left Palo Alto to play his final year of eligibility at Kentucky as a grad transfer.

Stanford’s entire 2018 class played their prep basketball in the northeast. Four-star Cormac Ryan played at Milton Academy in Massachusetts, three-star Bryce Wills played at Iona Prep in New York, three-star Lukas Kisunas played at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, and Keenan Fitzmorris played at the New Hampton School, also in New Hampshire.

According to 247Sports, the Cardinal have the 20th-ranked 2018 class in the nation and fifth-best in the Pac-12.