Jake Fromm's twin brothers help Warner Robins (Ga.) knock out Super 25 No. 13 Rome

Rome (Ga.) High School entered Friday night on quite a run. The 2017 Class 5A state champions entered Friday’s Class 5A state semifinal against Warner Robins 13-0, two wins away from back-to-back state titles, and ranked No. 13 nationally in the USA TODAY Super 25. Wins in their final two contests would have put Rome in line for a potential Top-10 ranking in the final poll.

Then the Fromm family came along and ruined everything.

Let’s Go!!!!!! Connection is nasty!!!! Benz Bound! https://t.co/ExJA7loh1X — Dylan Fromm (@FrommDylan) December 1, 2018

In a grudge match after the 2017 state title loss, Warner Robins broke out of a 28-28 tie late in the third period to score the game’s final 17 points in a 45-28 victory. As noted by Georgia news network WGXA, the performance had everything to do with the younger twin brothers of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.

Warner Robins quarterback Dylan Fromm, a senior who is committed to Mercer, passed for four touchdowns, including one to his twin brother, tight end Tyler Fromm, an Auburn commit. That set Warner Robins up for their final push, with 10 fourth quarter points padding a narrow advantage and ending the Wolves’ undefeated reign.

The victory moves the Demons on to a Class 5A state title game against Bainbridge, with a chance to cap the other Fromm brothers’ careers at Warner Robins.