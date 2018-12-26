Former high school football player, JROTC 15-year-old shot, killed

A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Alabama during the early hours of Dec. 24.

Jakorian Smith, who police said was an innocent bystander in what appeared to be an apartment shooting, had played on the Baker High School (Mobile, Ala.) freshman football team and had taken the first steps toward a military career by joining JROTC, according to FOX10.

Around 2:30 a.m., police found Smith with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Rory Smith, 30, and India Nelson, 25, were arrested on charges of murder, shooting into an occupied building and criminal mischief first degree, according to MyNBC15.

Police told FOX10 that the two suspects had dated in the past.

Their relationship to the victim was unclear, though Nelson told the outlet that she did not know the 15-year-old.