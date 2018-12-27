WATCH: Jalen Green throws down windmill, between-the-legs dunks

Jalen Green, one of the top athletes in his class and a dunker extraordinaire, threw down a pair of rim-rattling jams at the Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

His proclivity to finish strong at the rim is no secret.

Green has already shown off his style with USA Basketball, winning MVP of the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup and competing in the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

He gave the crowd at Torrey Pines High School (San Diego) just what helped him win gold medals in both tournaments.

The San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno, Calif.) star started the show by getting a steal and then racing down the court in a 1-on-0 fast break.

He threw down the windmill.

Later in the game, Green went between-the-legs as if he were in the dunk contest.

If this were a dunk contest, it looks like everyone else would be fighting for second place.

Green, a five-star junior, is the No. 2 player in the 2020 Chosen 25. He has yet to commit to a college but has visited Memphis and Florida State, according to 247 Sports.