Jameer Nelson Jr. commits to dad's alma mater, St. Joseph's

It has been 14 years since Jameer Nelson took the St. Joseph’s University basketball program to a 27-game win streak and an NCAA Elite Eight appearance, but he is still having an impact on the program.

On Friday, Jameer Nelson Jr. committed to follow in his father’s footsteps and attend St. Joe’s.

A senior two-star recruit and combo guard at the Haverford (Pa.) School just west of Philadelphia, Nelson Jr. intends to do a postgraduate year and then join coach St. Joseph’s in 2020, Philly.com reports.

“Of the colleges that offered me scholarships, I think St. Joe’s had the best plan for me,” the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Nelson told Philly.com. “Another thing was that the coaches treated me as an individual, and didn’t focus on my dad’s career at the school.”

Jameer Nelson Sr.’s career was perhaps the best in St. Joe’s history. A four-year starter from 2000 through 2004, the former Chester (Pa.) standout Nelson totaled a school-record 2,094 points along with 713 assists and 256 steals with the Hawks. They went 98-28 in his four years at the school.

Per Philly.com, the younger Nelson averaged 10 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists last winter in helping lead the Fords to a 23-6 overall record.

“He’s super-athletic, a kid that can make a steal, shot or pass that changes the outcome of a game,” Haverford School coach Bernie Rogers told Philly.com.

Nelson, a starter at Haverford School since he was a sophomore, told Philly.com he also received scholarship offers from Hartford, La Salle, Rider, Siena, and St. Peter’s. He has yet to choose a prep school for next year.

The elder Nelson was drafted 20th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft and has averaged 11.4 points, 5.1 assists, and three rebounds over 14 years and six teams in the NBA.