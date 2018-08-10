WATCH: Jarace Walker clears teammate in Jr. NBA Camp Skills Competition

Jarace Walker first earned national attention for his athleticism when he was still a 13-year-old seventh grader, throwing down dunks to the stunned reactions of teammates and fans in the crowd. He followed that up with an eighth grade year spent playing on a high school freshman team, where he was so dominant that he emerged as a national top-10 prospect in the Class of 2022.

Now Walker has outdone even his own expectations, throwing down a remarkable dunk by clearing a teammate and soaring in above the rim.

IN SLO-MO… Jarace Walker jumped over his teammate for a dunk at Skills Night! #JrNBAWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/jVRbCIVvMB — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) August 10, 2018

Here, take a look at another view of the slam:

It was a heck of an impressive slam, and scene in general, as Walker’s fellow campers reveled in his slam. There is no avoiding the clear and prominent impression that it is not fair for Walker to be competing against fellow freshmen.

Perhaps that’s why he announced earlier in the summer that he is headed to IMG Academy. Walker turned down the recruiting overtures of Maryland’s finest, most-powerful prep schools to take his talents to Florida and IMG.

Something tells us he’ll at least suit up with the varsity squad at IMG this fall. It would be almost unfair for Walker to be playing against other 14-year-olds. After all, if he can’t beat them, now we know he can just leap over them.