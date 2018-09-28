Jarrian Jones achieves dream of becoming Under Armour All American

Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) safety Jarrian Jones received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It was great,” Jones said of the ceremony. “It was even kind of emotional. I was just honored to be officially named an Under Armour All American. It was a great experience.”

Jones, a Mississippi State commit, saw the experience as a dream realized.

“It has always been a dream of mine,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be an All American and when I was first invited I was so excited I cried a little bit.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

Jones said he’s looking forward to both the game and spending time with future teammates.

“It’s going to be fun going up against the best players in the country,” Jones said. “It will be fun spending a week with (fellow Mississippi State commits) and building on the relationships we already have.”