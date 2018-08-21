Four-star Jaykwon Walton commits to Georgia basketball

Jaykwon Walton, a four-star guard from G.W. Carver in Alabama, committed Monday to Georgia.

Walton had committed to Mississippi State earlier this month, but then backed off his pledge. He had also been considering Memphis, Louisville, Florida and others.

The 6-foot-3 senior was a Class 6A All-State selection after averaging a team-high 17 points per game for the Class 6A state champion Wolverines last season.

The reigning Class 5A-7A All-Metro player of the year, averaged 24.5 points per game during Carver’s state tournament games.

Walton earned South MVP honors at the North-South all-star game at Alabama State last month.

Information from the Montgomery Advertiser was used in this report