After RB gets leg amputated, teammates help him score a touchdown

As the star running back for San Jacinto Intermediate (Pasadena, Texas) last year, Jaylon Vela ran for 300 yards and five touchdowns in one game.

But after being diagnosed with bone cancer, Vela’s leg was amputated from his thigh down.

His younger brother pushed his wheelchair into the end zone for a long touchdown, the account @Swizzle10 tweeted in a reply to his own video explaining the play and Vela’s condition.

San Jacinto head coach Ryan Nygaard told the Houston Chronicle that he and Southmore Intermediate head coach Eric Lewis are longtime friends. When Vela came to a game a couple weeks prior, Nygaard presented the idea to him.

“He said yeah, he’d like to play again,” Nygaard told the Chronicle. “Coach Lewis and I have been friends for a long time and we talked about it last week and again yesterday. If the situation presented itself, he was all in. The kids were all in.”

After Southmore (Pasadena, Texas) took a two-possession lead with 2:34 remaining in the game, Vela entered the backfield.

He received the toss and rolled into the end zone.

As he crossed the line, teammates and opponents alike celebrated with him.

It might not be another 300-yard day, but it’s something everyone on the field will remember.

