Jazz star Donovan Mitchell a surprise attendee at SLC-area hoops game

Friday night high school hoops👀👀👀👀 what y’all got for me? — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 7, 2018

With one tweet, the online campaigns from high school hoop heads across the Salt Lake City area commenced.

As it turned out, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell wasn’t playing around when he informally surveyed his followers to find a good prep basketball game to attend.

The tweet from last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year had 941 replies, many of them people making their case for Mitchell to sit inside their team’s gym on Friday night.

Ultimately, Mitchell chose to attend the Kearns (Utah) High School boys game.

The school tweeted a picture of Mitchell (center) with a pair of police officers as well as Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (far left) and center/forward Ekpe Udoh (far right).

Guess who just walked into our house! pic.twitter.com/lRFyJilvmZ — kearnshs (@KearnsHS) December 8, 2018

As Salt Lake City’s KUTV reported, it’s not the first time Mitchell has dropped in at Kearns High unexpectedly. In August, he surprised students at a school assembly, handing out free backpacks to those in attendance.

With NBA players in the gym, the Cougars rose to the occasion in the game against Murray (Utah) High School, coming away with a 68-62 victory.

Tip o’ the cap to Mitchell and his teammates, who took time out of their Friday nights to go back to a place that resembled their hoops roots.