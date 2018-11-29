Jeff Brohm turning down Louisville job inspires threats against alma mater

File this as the latest evidentiary proof that college football fans can get a bit too untethered from rationality when it comes to their teams.

In Louisville, it was hoped and perhaps even expected that Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm — once a star quarterback for the Cardinals — would return home to save his college alma mater. On Wednesday that possibility was exposed as a pipe dream when Brohm announced he wouldn’t be leaving West Lafayette.

The ripple effect was swift and significant. Louisville fans became angered that their chosen savior was rejecting their overtures. That anger needed an outlet, and dysfunctionally, someone decided to take it out on Brohm’s former high school, Kentucky power Louisville Trinity High School.

According to Trinity’s own website, police notified Trinity they received a threat against the entire school, “due to Jeff Brohm deciding to remain at Purdue.”

The threat was serious enough that Trinity decided to cancel all classes Thursday as a preventative measure. By that logic, Brohm’s decision to stay in his current job actually had a greater impact on the Trinity school year than any weather pattern before December.

Naturally, any threat against a school is deplorable, and a threat against a school just because Brian Brohm once went there and now doesn’t want to come back to town this instant would be slapstick funny if it wasn’t serious.

Alas, it is, and Trinity’s players will have to figure out how to navigate it.