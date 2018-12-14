Jeff Van Gundy calls out Texas HS basketball for not having shot clocks

The debate over shot clocks in high school basketball is ever present, especially come hoops season.

The latest to voice displeasure at the lack of shot clocks is Jeff Van Gundy, the former NBA head coach and longtime ESPN commentator.

During Wednesday night’s broadcast of the Toronto Raptors/Golden State Warriors game, the former Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy mentioned that he attended a Dec. 4 game featuring Cy-Fair High School (Cypress, Texas) and Memorial (Houston). He called the lack of a shot clock a “joke.”

Jeff Van Gundy takes a big jab at Texas High School Basketball and UIL after watching Cy Fair and Memorial play. #ShotClock pic.twitter.com/Nm3Q4F7gmC — Marland Lowe (@MarlandLowe) December 13, 2018

As the Houston Chronicle noted, Van Gundy said the 54-30 Cy-Fair win was enjoyable at first.

“Then the whole fourth quarter was ruined by Cy-Fair holding the ball,” Van Gundy said. “Come on man. Get a shot clock.”

Currently, only eight states – California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington – use a shot clock.

In the other 42 states that do not have a shot clock for scholastic play, the debate has long raged on. Texas is no exception, as the Chronicle reports.

Of course, there is no requirement to use a shot clock according to the National Federation of High School Associations’ rules.

As the Chronicle states, some think the University Interscholastic League is on the path toward implementing shot clocks, as the league is currently experimenting at capable schools hosting tournaments.

The common argument against them, in both Texas and other states, is the cost of implementation and the upkeep.

The debate will surely go on, and Van Gundy is the latest to remind us of a factor that markedly differentiates high school basketball from its college and professional counterparts.