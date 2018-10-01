Jeremiah Payton honored to be an Under Armour All-American, looking forward to carrying on WR legacy at Miami

Duncan U. Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.) wide receiver Jeremiah Payton received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Monday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“I’m really excited to be invited to this game, to be able to play in this game,” Payton told USA TODAY following the presentation, where some 300-plus people were on hand to congratulate him. “Knowing some of the name that have gone through this game — Julio Jones, Dalvin Cook, big names — it’s a big honor.”

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

The 6-foot, 180-pound Payton is one of the Sunshine State’s most dangerous perimeter threats, ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 10 overall prospect in Florida and 12th-best receiver nationally.

So far this season for the 5-1 Senators, he’s been putting on a show, with a surgical knack for exploiting soft spots in pass coverage:

Payton, a Miami commit, plans on taking just one official visit — to Coral Gables, after the season — and plans on signing with the Hurricanes in December.

There are, of course, many iconic names synonymous with Miami’s storied history of wide receivers — Michael Irvin, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne, just to list a few — and Payton says the legacy played a huge role in his recruitment.

“Just that word — legacy — to be able to come behind those guys, who made a big impact in college football and my career, and know that I could potentially do something big with the school, that’s huge,” he said.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.