Jim Harbaugh, Michigan offer another freshman QB from Tennessee

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appears to like Tennessee’s Class of 2022 quarterbacks.

Freedom Prep freshman Tevin Carter announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from Michigan, joining Westview freshman Ty Simpson as quarterbacks with Michigan offers.

Both Carter and Simpson also have garnered other offers.

Carter, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound incoming freshman, started at quarterback as an eighth-grader in 2017, leading Freedom Prep – a K-12 charter school in Memphis – to the Class 1A playoffs and a 5-6 season. He threw for 74.3 yards a game with six touchdowns.

Simpson’s dad, Jason, is the UT Martin football coach. Ty Simpson, who played at Martin Middle School a year ago, is a 6-1, 170-pound quarterback and has at least seven offers, including from Tennessee.

For more, visit the Memphis Commercial Appeal