Joe Girard III will add firepower at Syracuse, could help land Isaiah Stewart

To say that Syracuse has added firepower to its backcourt for the 2019-20 season would be a major understatement; Glen Falls (NY.) guard Joe Girard III committed to the Orangemen Sunday night.

Girard, who was named ALL-USA Player of the Year in New York, picked Syracuse over Boston College, Duke, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Girard shattered the state career scoring record, which was previously held by Lance Stephenson—midway through his junior season and averaged 50 points per game. His career point total stands at 3,306.

He followed his dominant junior season up with a strong summer with City Rocks (N.Y.) on the Nike EYBL.

That could potentially help Syracuse’s chances with landing La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) forward Isaiah Stewart, who lists the Orange among his finalists and is ranked No. 3 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019.

Girard is Syracuse’s third commit from the 2019 class, joining Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.) center John Bol Ajak and St. Andrew’s School (Barrington, R.I.) shooting guard Brycen Goodine.

