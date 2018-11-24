Joe Girard, Ray Leach give New York Class B title game plenty of star power

The Carrier Dome has become a magical place for Syracuse basketball signee Joe Girard.

It’s the place where the Glens Falls senior quarterback won a state championship as a sophomore in 2016.

It’s the place he envisioned himself playing in for the next four years when he committed to Syracuse in October.

It is also the place where he will most likely play his last football game ever when he leads the Indians (10-2) into the Class B state championship at noon Saturday against undefeated Batavia (12-0).

“It would mean so much, this is probably the last game ever and it still hasn’t clicked yet,” said Girard, who signed his national letter of intent with Syracuse earlier this month. “Winning a state championship in my last game ever would mean so much to me, especially because I would be doing it in my future home.

“There’d be nothing like going out on top in some place you’ll be for another four years. Hopefully we can make some more magic in the dome.”

Girard’s list of accolades is impressive: He’s New York all-time leading scorer with 3,306 points, a 3-star basketball prospect, and a state champion.

His likely last game on the gridiron will come against another big-time player making his mark across the state — Batavia’s Ray Leach.

The senior running back has shattered multiple state tournament and Section V records on a three-week run where he’s rushed for more than 1,200 yards and scored 22 touchdowns.

It’s the matchup people have been clamoring for since each won their respective sectional titles. John Moriello, president of the New York State Sportswriters Association, compared the matchup to another legendary final played over a decade ago.

“A Glens Falls (JG3) vs. Batavia (Ray Leach) final would shape up along the lines of the 2004 Class AA clash between Syracuse (Christian Brothers Academy) (Greg Paulus) and New Ro(chelle) (Ray Rice), which was only one of the finest games in NYSPHSAA history,” Moriello wrote in a tweet.

Read the rest of the story in the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle