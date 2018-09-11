Joey Porter Jr., son of Steelers legend, commits to Penn State

James Franklin scored his second significant Pittsburgh victory within a few days.

First, the Nittany Lions pulled away in the rain to distribute a beatdown of the Panthers at Heinz Field Saturday night.

Now, the Penn State head coach received a verbal commitment from the state’s No. 1 recruit, North Allegheny High cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Of course, he is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers’ star linebacker and assistant coach Joey Porter. And he announced his decision Tuesday morning via social media.

Franklin had watched Porter Jr. play Friday night while in town for his own game.

Porter (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) is a four-star recruit and chose the Lions over Miami, LSU, Nebraska, and Pitt.

He is rated as the nation’s No. 30 cornerback in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

