USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: John Emery, Destrehan

5-star running back John Emery (Photo: 247Sports) Photo: 247Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: John Emery, Destrehan

Football

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: John Emery, Destrehan

John Emery

School: Destrehan (La.)
Position: Running back
Height: 5-11
Weight: 206
College: Georgia

Emery is a shifty back with great hands, amazing footwork and breakaway 4.4 speed, which keeps the defense off-balance at all times.

, , , Football, Recruiting Profile

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2Bu8NGk
Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: John Emery, Destrehan
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.