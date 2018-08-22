Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: John Emery, Destrehan

John Emery
School: Destrehan (La.)
Position: Running back
Height: 5-11
Weight: 206
College: Georgia
Emery is a shifty back with great hands, amazing footwork and breakaway 4.4 speed, which keeps the defense off-balance at all times.
