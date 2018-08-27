Illinois volunteer cross country coach collapses and dies during practice

A volunteer high school cross country coach in Illinois was pronounced dead after collapsing during a team practice.

As reported by the Daily Herald, a Chicago Tribune imprint which covers the Chicago suburbs, 51-year-old John LaPointe, who served as an assistant cross country and baseball coach for Antioch High School, collapsed on the Antioch track during his team’s practice.

Per the Daily Herald, athletes and coaches of the Antioch field hockey team, who were practicing on the field inside the track, sprang into action in an attempt to resuscitate LaPointe and keep him alive until paramedics arrived.

The ambulance which transported LaPointe reportedly arrived in just four minutes and rushed him to St. Catherine’s Medical Center just across the state border in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. However, LaPointe never recovered and was pronounced dead just more than three hours after his initial collapse.

Per Community High School District 117 Superintendent James McKay, LaPointe was a beloved coach who had served as an unpaid assistant for multiple years. His children also attended the school as recently as 2014, according to the Daily Herald.

Now, the Antioch community is rallying together to cope with the sudden loss of a coach who had become part of the fabric of the community.