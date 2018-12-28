John Wall Invitational: Brewster (N.H.) star Terrence Clarke staying put in 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. – Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) shooting guard Terrence Clarke has heard all of the rumblings about his potential move from the 2021 class to the 2020 class, but he’s adamant that the rumors are completely unfounded.

“That just came out of nowhere,” said Clarke, widely regarded as the No. 1 player in the 2021 class. “I’m staying in 2021. I hadn’t even been thinking about it to be honest. I haven’t talked about it with my coaches, my family or anything like that. I’m good in the class I’m in.”

His underclassmen standing certainly hasn’t affected his production at the John Wall Holiday Invitational this week, filling the stat sheet in the Bobcats’ 66-46 win over Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) Thursday night, posting 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

This season, Clarke is averaging 14 points, four rebounds and three assists a game, despite playing with a roster full of high-major Division I players including Jalen Lecque, a five-star shooting guard who is committed to N.C. State.

“We just have to be more consistent in how hard we play,” Clarke said. “Sometimes we get lackadaisical out there and that can come back to bite you. When we’re playing with energy, we’re easily one of the best teams in the country.”

As it stands, Clarke has a plethora of schools pursuing him; Kentucky, N.C. State, Syracuse and Kentucky, among others, remain in contact.

Clarke and his teammates practiced at N.C. State preparing for the John Wall Invitational on Friday and took a visit to Indiana recently.

“I had a great time at Indiana,” said Clarke, who will run with Expressions Elite (Mass.) this spring/summer. “One of the biggest things that impressed me was the weight-training program; I know that will really benefit me. The coaching staff was really trying to get me to realize that their system will work well with my game.

“All of that stuff will work itself out though; right now I’m focused on winning the John Wall and winning a national title.”

