John Wall Invitational: Bryan Antoine content with tournament title over scoring title

RALEIGH, N.C. – Headed into the championship game at the John Wall Holiday Invitational’s T.J. Warren Bracket, Ranney School (Tinton Hills, N.J.) shooting guard Bryan Antoine saw in passing on social media that he had a chance, albeit slim, to break the tournament’s scoring record.

In two games, Antoine, a Villanova commit, posted 73 points; he would need 47 more to best Coby White, now a freshman at North Carolina, and his 119-point mark.

In the end, Antoine came up a bit short, dropping 24 points, but it was enough to lead the Panthers, ranked No. 5 in the USA Today Sports Super 25, squeak past South Central High School (Greenville, N.C.) 63-58 Saturday night.

White sat courtside during the championship game.

“I’m just glad to get the win before anything else,” said Antoine, who was named tournament MVP. “Everything else is after that. Coby’s a walking bucket so, of course, that’s gonna be a hard record to beat.”

Antoine, whose career-high is 55, said he wasn’t 100 percent for Saturday’s game, but don’t expect him to use that as an excuse for falling short on the scoring title; he’s confident that White’s record will stay intact for years to come.

Antoine officially checks in at No. 10 on the tournament’s all-time scoring list.

“Oh no, that’s a lot of points no matter how you look at it,” Antoine said with a laugh. “I think he’ll keep that title for years. I’m just glad we came down here and got the win. It’s big for our team and it’s something that I know will only build our confidence for the rest of the season.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY