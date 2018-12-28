John Wall Invitational: Chosen 25 forward Isaiah Todd taking time with recruitment

RALEIGH, N.C. – When Trinity Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) forward Isaiah Todd isn’t playing in games or putting two-and-three-a-days in at the gym, he’s glued to the TV set watching the college teams that are applying the full-court recruiting press on him.

“I don’t just watch and go to games because the teams are recruiting me,” said Todd, who is ranked No. 7 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020. “I watch to learn. I like to see more mature players and their tendencies and things like that. I study the game a lot.”

That translated into 15 points and eight rebounds in the Tigers’ 70-63 win over Garner (N.C.) High School Friday at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. This season, Todd is averaging 26 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks and four assists a game.

Todd said he’s “not in a hurry” to cut his list or take visits; he’s more in the information-gathering stage.

“I’m keeping in touch with all of the coaches,” Todd said. “We just talk about regular things, but it’s been pretty cool just getting to know everyone.”

North Carolina, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Maryland, USC, among many others, are in constant contact with Todd, who has already taken an official visit to Maryland and an unofficial to James Madison.

Tar Heels’ assistant Steve Robinson sat courtside on Thursday at the tournament watching Todd.

Vanderbilt is the latest to offer Todd.

“I really like Vanderbilt,” Todd said. “Their school is really similar to my high school so that’s pretty cool. They want me to get out for a visit, but I’m not sure what I’m gonna do just yet.”

His plans for the not-so-distant future are more concrete; Todd will play his first full season on the Nike EYBL this spring, running with Team Melo (Md.).

“I’m really looking forward to that,” Todd said. “The EYBL has a lot of talent, so I just want to get better. I love being challenged and that’s gonna give me what I need.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY