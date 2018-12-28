John Wall Invitational: Elite 2020 SG Zach Harvey unsure about reclassifying

RALEIGH, N.C. – As it stands, Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) shooting guard Zach Harvey is a member of the 2020 class, but he’s unsure if that will be the case in the coming months.

“I’m just taking my time with everything,” said Harvey, who was sidelined with an injury for Prolific Prep’s 67-59 loss to Trinity Christian School (Fayetteville, N.C.) Thursday at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. “That’s a big decision so I’m thinking it all out.”

Harvey originally reclassified from 2019 to 2020 back in September.

He said that he’s hearing most consistently from Gonzaga, UCLA, Xavier, Nevada, Louisville, Wake Forest and Arizona State; all of which are OK with him coming in either class.

This season, Harvey is averaging 18 points a game for Prolific Prep.

“I have to reschedule my visit to Gonzaga, but I’ve mostly been focusing on my season,” Harvey said. “I’ll know when the time is right to make that decision and I’ll go from there. It’s all about the right fit and the right opportunity for me.”

