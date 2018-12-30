John Wall Invitational: Jalen Lecque leads Brewster to title, NBA still a possibility

RALEIGH, N.C. – All spring and summer, Jalen Lecque was torn on whether he would come back to high school for another year or suit up in college after fulfilling the NCAA requirements to graduate.

Eventually, Lecque, who reclassified after his junior season, opted on Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) and committed to N.C. State in October.

He may have another big decision looming; whether he’ll actually run with the Wolfpack next season or declare for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Being one year removed from his high school graduation and turning 19 on June 13, Lecque ultimately satisfies the NBA requirements.

“Right now I’m just focused on winning a national title with my team and N.C. State,” Lecque said. “That’s a possibility, but it’s not something I’m thinking about. I’m focused on what’s in front of me right now.”

On Saturday night in the John Wall Holiday Invitational David West Bracket championship, Lecque scored 12 points and handed out six assists to lead the Bobcats past Trinity Christian School (Fayetteville, N.C.) 69-49.

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts sat courtside during the game.

“Coach Keatts is like a second father to me,” Lecque said. “He’s a guy that I’m looking forward to playing with, but, honestly, he’s already my coach now. He always supports and helps me and I appreciate him for that.”

Lecque’s propensity to throw down acrobatic, rim-rocking dunks, guard multiple positions with his 6-foot-4 frame and 6-8 wingspan and run either guard position makes him an intriguing prospect for NBA teams. It also earned him the nickname “Baby Westbrook,” referencing Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook.

“Like I said it’s possible, but I’m not thinking about it,” Lecque said. “That’s everyone’s goal to make it to the NBA, but I can only focus on one thing and that’s winning a national title with Brewster.”

