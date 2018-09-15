Jordan McNair's number retired at his high school alma mater

McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) honored alum Jordan McNair, the University of Maryland football player who tragically passed after suffering a heat stroke from a workout, prior to Friday night’s game against Malvern Prep (Pa.), by retiring his No. 70 jersey:

McDonogh Football just honored Jordan McNair ’17 by retiring his #70. pic.twitter.com/eBFvh74B0G — McDonogh School (@McDonoghSchool) September 14, 2018

Team captains for @McDonoghFB just presented Jordan McNair’s parents with his now retired #70 jersey. pic.twitter.com/rgcOdaSGT0 — McDonogh School (@McDonoghSchool) September 14, 2018

“We were full of expectations, with a life full of potential. Things happen,” McNair’s father, Marty, told the crowd, per the Washington Post. “However, Tonya and I are proud to be a part of the McDonogh family. And this was an excellent, excellent launchpad for success in Jordan’s life.”

McNair’s death has been the subject of much controversy over the last few months. Last month, three days after placing Terrapins head coach D.J. Durkin on administrative leave, Maryland president Wallace Loh said at a press conference the university “accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful workout day.” A spotlight piece on ESPN.com looking into the Terrapins’ football program painted the culture as “toxic”, one that was predicated on fear, intimidation and extreme verbal abuse.

The findings of the school’s investigation into the incident are expected to be released publicly next week.