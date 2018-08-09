Five-star SG Josh Green will cut his list 'really soon'

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) shooting guard Josh Green dominated the competition on the Under Armour Association for West Coast Elite (Calif.), pumping in 21 points per game this spring and summer.

That consistent production against some of the country’s top guards has ballooned his list of college offers from long to unfathomable.

“It can be a lot at times,” said Green, who is ranked No. 19 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019.

For that reason, Green is focused on cutting his list down “really soon.”

“I just need to get it down so I’m able to give more of my attention to those schools,” Green said. “That will make it a lot easier on me.”

It makes sense since Green attends school across the country from his family in Phoenix; that’s why he’s used his post-July time back home to chop-it-up with his family about his recruitment.

“We’ve had some good talks and I’m feeling better about cutting my list down,” Green said. “It’s gonna be my decision in the end, but it’s good to get their opinions on everything because I trust them.”

Green said he wants to get his list down “to five or six,” but left the possibility open that it could be even more.

Green has offers from USC, Arizona, North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA and Villanova, among many others.

“It’s hard; you only get five official visits, but it’s a good time to cut things down,” Green said. “I want to be able to prioritize the schools that I’m interested in the same way they say they’re prioritizing me.”

