JSerra, St. John Bosco trade defensive highlight reel plays

A battle between two of the top 10 football teams in the west turned into a defensive fight.

Holding a 14-7 lead over St. John Bosco with 9:40 left in the first half, JSerra outside linebacker Calvin Mouisset read the pass and cut off a short throw.

He dove for the interception.

It allowed JSerra to gain possession in St. John Bosco territory.

The Braves wouldn’t go down without a fight, though. On the second play of the ensuing drive, Kourt Williams II slammed a Tyler Shimomura to the ground before the receiver even had time to register that the ball was in his hands.

The tackle played role in St. John Bosco forcing JSerra to punt.

The Braves would even the score at 14.

At halftime, the score was tied at 21.