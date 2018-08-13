Pennsylvania judge rejects coach’s sexual assault plea deal

An assistant girls basketball coach and her lawyers are headed back to the drawing board after their plea deal in a sexual assault case against the coach was thrown out by the judge, who apparently felt the deal was too lenient for the charges against the coach.

As reported by the Associated Press, among other sources, 24-year-old Aignee Freeland, a former assistant varsity and junior varsity head girls basketball coach at Dover Area High School in Pennsylvania, was scheduled to plead guilty to a count of corruption of a minor in connection with a relationship she allegedly carried on with one of her 16-year-old basketball players.

But before the deal could be finalized, Judge Gregory Snyder apparently rejected it, saying the penalty that would have forced her to register as a sex offended for 15 years was still too light for her crime.

While it’s still possible that Freeland and prosecutors could come to an agreement on a penalty that would pass Snyder’s muster, that’s far less certain now.

There has been no update on when proceedings against Freeland may proceed, pursuant to any further negotiations between the prospection, Freeland’s defense and Judge Snyder.