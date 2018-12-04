JuJu Smith-Schuster, Haloti Ngata named honorary Polynesian Bowl captains

In case high school talent needed another reason to want to play at the Polynesian Bowl, the game named two NFL stars of Polynesian ancestry as honorary captains.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and Philadelphia Eagles DT Haloti Ngata will be honorary captains for the Polynesian Bowl.

Smith-Schuster, of Samoan ancestry, according to NFL.com, was named the 2017 Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year. He made the NFL All-Rookie Team after becoming the youngest player in league history to record 1,000 all-purpose yards.

Ngata, who is Tongan, is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion.

The game features 100 elite players who are not required to be of Polynesian descent, though some listed on the roster are, including five-star Samoans Henry To’oto’o (De La Salle HS, Concord, Calif.) and Faatui Tuitele (St. Louis HS, Honolulu).

The Polynesian Bowl will take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 9 p.m. PST at Aloha Stadium in O’ahu, Hawaii, and will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.