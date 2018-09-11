The Julian Newman Blog: Playing with pros, recruitment and more

From appearances on the Steve Harvey Show to the Ellen DeGeneres Show to Good Morning America, Julian Newman has been in the spotlight for his basketball skills since he was just 8 years old. That kind of clout has amassed him a massive following of fans from all sides of the spectrum. Newman, a 2020 point guard at Downey Christian (Orlando), has racked up millions of views on his highlight videos that show him breaking ankles and draining NBA threes in abundance. Now he’s agreed to give USA Today exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s up world, it’s Julian back with my second blog so let’s get into it.

I’m back in school now and everything’s going really good.

I still work out crazy every day. I do about five workouts a day, even with school. It’s tough because I have schoolwork to keep up with, but I don’t complain because this is what I love to do.

I want to improve in every way, but I’ve really been focusing on pick-and-rolls. I’m really excelling with it because I’m leaning the reads and when to pick my spots.

Our team is looking good this season; I feel like we’ll be better than last year. We’ve got some really good pieces and I’m expecting big things. We’re playing on The Grind Session and I know we’re in the John Wall Holiday Invitational; we’re in more national things, but I’m not sure of those right now.

My goal this season is to just win a lot of games and get ranked nationally as a team.

I know a lot of people saw the footage of my playing in the Pro-Am and I can definitely say that it was a great experience. I was playing against NBA guys and overseas pros so that really was a great test for me. I feel like I showed what I’m capable of out there with guys like Bam Adebayo and Michael Beasley.

My recruitment is going pretty well; basically, the same schools are talking to my dad. Miami, South Florida, Central Florida and Florida have all been reaching out. I know that the coaches can start coming out to see us play in open gym this week and a couple of coaches have told my dad that they’ll be out to see me.

I’m so ready for basketball to start!

I’ve been focusing on film sessions and studying game film so I can see every aspect of the game better.

I actually root for Kentucky in college hoops; I’ve always liked them a lot. I don’t really have a pro team, I just like specific players.

School is going good; I’m keeping my grades up. I think Spanish II is gonna be my favorite class. I won’t say I can speak it all that well, but I definitely understand what people who speak it are saying! Haha!

Musically I’m listening to a lot of Lil TJ, he’s an up-and-coming guy from New York so you guys should definitely check him out. Other than him, I’m still listening to Drake, Gunna and Travis Scott.

OK, guys thanks again for tuning in to my blog. I’ll be back soon with the next one!

Take care.

