Junior Texas WR Keith Miller III channels Dez Bryant at Cowboys facility The Star

Keith Miller III still has the better part of two seasons of high school football remaining. Even so, he’s going to have a hard time producing a better highlight than the one he provided Thursday night.

During The Colony’s 33-24 setback at the hands of fellow Dallas-Fort Worth area contender Reedy, Miller elevated and pulled down an acrobatic one-handed touchdown grab.

The touchdown was impressive, but the setting truly made it. Miller didn’t just make a clutch catch, he made a clutch catch in a Cowboys-painted end zone at the ‘Boys’ practice facility, the Star, in Frisco.

Of course, the final score put a damper on Miller’s otherwise sterling night, with Reedy’s even more impressive offense dropping The Colony to 1-1.

With a catch like that, even a loss can’t steal it’s luster. Lets all give Miller his due … and hope he comes down with another grab like that before the season is out.