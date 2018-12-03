'Just devastated': Indiana HS football player killed in car crash

Southport High School student athlete Rashawn Haskins has died from injuries suffered in a car crash, school officials confirmed Sunday.

Southport High School (Indianapolis) head football coach Brandon Winters told IndyStar that the crash involved both Haskins and his sister. He added that family members were informed that Haskins’ sister, Briana, is expected to survive.

The crash happened about 10 p.m. Saturday at U.S. 31 and Main Street in Greenwood, Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matt Fillenwarth said Monday.

Haskins, 18, was in the front passenger seat, his unidentified 17-year-old girlfriend was driving, Fillenwarth said. His sister was in the back seat and injured.

Their vehicle was turning left when it was struck by a Jeep traveling north on U.S. 31., Fillenwarth said. The Jeep’s driver had a green light, but Fillenwarth said it was not immediately clear if the other vehicle had an arrow or may have been turning on the green.

Fillenwarth did not have information about injuries to others involved in the crash.

“We’re just devastated. We love Rashawn,” Winters said. “He’s a great kid. He’s been through a lot of adversity in his life, and he has always done it with a smile on his face. He’s very positive, and we’re going to miss him so much. There aren’t words to explain it.”

