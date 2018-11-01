JV football players at Maryland power Damascus accused of hazing

Police are investigating allegations of a serious hazing incident involving members of the junior varsity football team at Damascus (Md.) High School, authorities say.

As the Washington Post reports, investigators are looking into allegations of physical and sexual assault of juvenile students at the school, Montgomery County Police Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti told the Post and other outlets.

Per the Post, Damascus High principal Casey Crouse said in a letter to families that school administrators learned of the allegations Thursday and that the school has forfeited its junior varsity football game vs. Sherwood High School (Sandy Spring, Md.) that was scheduled for Thursday.

The Post reports that school officials say the allegations do not appear to involve the varsity players.

The varsity team at Damascus has won state championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and is working on the nation’s longest current winning streak at 51 games.

School system spokesman Derek Turner told the Post that the incident allegedly involved some JV players attacking other JV players and that it happened Wednesday in a locker room.

UPDATE: Multiple sources tell me the hazing at Damascus High School involved a wooden broomstick in a locker room. Students say cops took at least one accused player in for questioning. MoCo Police working on a press release. I'll continue to tweet updates as I learn more. pic.twitter.com/o2ywiB2Enl — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) November 1, 2018

The letter from Crouse to parents reads as follows, per WJLA.