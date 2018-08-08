USA Today Sports

Five-star Kahlil Whitney commits to Kentucky basketball

Photo: Jon Lopez, Nike

Boys Basketball

Kahlil Whitney, the No. 25 player in the Chosen 25 for the class of 2019, has committed to Kentucky

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.

Whitney trimmed his list to four after visiting Lexington over the weekend. He was also considering Georgetown, Oregon, and Illinois.

Kentucky currently holds two other commitments in its 2019 class: five-star point guard Tyrese Maxey and four-star forward Dontaie Allen.

A small forward from New Jersey power Roselle Catholic, Whitney can be seen as an obvious replacement for recent Kentucky decommit D.J. Jeffries.

At 6-6, 180 pounds, Whitney fits the bill as a prototypical wing in John Calipari’s system.

