Kahlil Whitney cuts Louisville after Kentucky visit, trims list to four

Photo: Jon Lopez, Nike

Following a weekend official visit to Lexington, five-star forward Kahlil Whitney included the Wildcats on his list of four schools he is still considering along with Georgetown, Illinois and Oregon. Whitney cut Louisville, Miami, Florida State and SMU from his previously released top-eight list.

Whitney ranks 25th in the USA TODAY Chosen 25 for the class of 2019. He would be an obvious replacement for former UK commit DJ Jeffries in the Wildcats’ 2019 class, ranking five spots ahead of Jeffries in the 247Sports Composite small forward position ranking.

Kentucky currently holds two commitments in its 2019 class: five-star point guard Tyrese Maxey and four-star forward Dontaie Allen.

