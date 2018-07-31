Florida State lands commitment from four-star linebacker Kalen DeLoach

Florida State has landed a commitment from four-star Savannah (Ga.) Islands linebacker Kalen DeLoach following the Seminoles’ Saturday Night Live event.

He arrived for a multi-day visit on Friday night and left FSU on Sunday afternoon.

He committed to FSU over 18 other offers including Auburn, Michigan, South Carolina, Alabama, and Clemson.

It’s the relationships that he’s built that set the Seminoles apart.

“The relationships that I’ve built with the coaches and the family atmosphere that they have,” DeLoach said.

“I get around all the players and the vibe that we have I like.”

DeLoach was very impressed with the Saturday Night Live event where more than 90 of the top prospects in the country arrived to compete.

The event had a DJ, a famous rapper, and fans to go along with the competition, and DeLoach really enjoyed it.

“Just being around some of the players and the atmosphere,” DeLoach said.

“It was different for me. I’ve never been inside an atmosphere like that. Not for a camp… I liked it. To see the fans come out just to watch the camp brings excitement to me because I’ve never done that before.”

He spent a lot of time with the FSU players after the camp.

Freshman linebacker Amari Gainer took him around with some of the other FSU players and they hung out on Saturday night. He really connected with them during that time.

“It was great,” DeLoach said.

“They were telling me how great coach Woodie is on and off the field and how he is in the film study. He’s going to coach you up to be what you want to be… I can really see myself vibing with them. I can talk with them about anything. I was asking them questions about the coaches.”

The one person that he didn’t have to connect with on the visit was FSU linebackers coach Raymond Woodie.

Woodie contacts DeLoach and DeLoach’s father daily just to catch up and see how they’re doing.

He is being brought in to play the star position — a hybrid linebacker/safety position that can play close to the line or in coverage — but could also play any of the other linebacker positions.

“They’re really low in depth at linebacker so if I come here and work hard I could work my way onto the field,” DeLoach said.

Before he left Tallahassee on Sunday, FSU head coach Willie Taggart had one question for the talented linebacker.

“He asked me what I’m waiting on and to give him a call when I make my decision,” DeLoach said.

Taggart didn’t have to wait long for that call to come in.

DeLoach is ranked as the No. 17 outside linebacker and the No. 283 overall prospect in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

He is the 16th overall commit for the Seminoles and the second linebacker commit joining four-star Jaleel McRae.

His commitment bumps FSU up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 in the composite team rankings.

For more, visit the Tallahassee Democrat