ALL-USA Watch: Kam Chancellor's nephew, KeAndre Lambert, breaking out

It’s been roughly 15 years since Kam Chancellor burst on to the scene at Maury High and then Virginia Tech. He went on to become a fifth round draft pick, a Super Bowl champion as a member of the Legion of Boom and a household name.

With Chancellor out of the 2018 season due to a neck injury that has put his career in jeopardy, his family continues to churn out talent. The latest is one of Chancellor’s nephews, who is emerging as an athlete with transcendent potential right back at Chancellor’s old stomping grounds at Maury.

Meet KeAndre Lambert. A junior wide receiver, Lambert is 6-foot-2, 180 pounds of explosive athleticism. As a sophomore, Lambert finished with 60 receptions for 1,069-yards and 11 touchdowns, and was named First-Team All-Tidewater and First-Team All-Class 5 Region A.

He’s trying to outdo himself as a junior, and he’s off to a good start. During Maury’s season-opening victory against Virginia rival Bethel, Lambert finished with four receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. He followed that up in his team’s second game against Nansemond River with this:

That is … impressive.

Lambert doesn’t play running back or as a dual-threat quarterback, so he isn’t in the position where he can have the greatest impact simply because he doesn’t touch the ball as much as some other offensive weapons. As he showed above, when he does, watch out.

And those plays make a difference: against Nansemond River, they were the difference between a win and a loss; thanks in part to that touchdown, the Commodores emerged with a 16-15 victory.

There is a long season ahead. Lambert will have plenty more chances to make an impact for Maury. And the more he does, the more the legend of he and his family will grow. That might even be enough to make him an All-USA player, if not this year, than certainly a strong contender in 2019.