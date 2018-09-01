Kansas City football player suffers broken neck, family questions school's treatment

A high school football player in Kansas City is recovering from a broken vertebra in his neck, and his family is questioning how his injury was handled.

As Kansas City’s WDAF-TV reports, Center High was taking on William Chrisman (Independence, Mo.) in a jamboree featuring multiple schools on August 17th when Lorenzo Hughes went to make a tackle.

Hughes, 16, told WDAF that as soon as his neck crunched, he felt tingling in his extremities. His family said that trainers told them he’d suffered a “stinger.”

“She’s like, ‘ice and heat,’ so we followed her directions, trusting that she was the trainer on this team, a medically trained person,” Lorenzo’s mother, Amber Hughes, told WDAF.

KC family questioning Center High’s treatment of football player with broken neck https://t.co/bJj00siYUu pic.twitter.com/SaEWfGqEj1 — FOX4 News (@fox4kc) August 31, 2018

Lorenzo Hughes said he was mocked by coaches for complaining about his pain. After he was unable to open a door even four days later, he asked his coach if he could sit out. It was at that point, the family said, that they got X-rays. Those revealed that Hughes had a closed fracture of his sixth cervical vertebrae.

Per WDAF, doctors took bone from his hip and fused it to his neck with a titanium plate and three screws.

Attorney Henry C. Service told WDAF that he believes the team’s coaches and trainers were negligent.

“his is a child, a child with a literal broken neck, and he’s asking all the people charged with taking care of him for help and he’s told, ‘Go f*** yourself,’ “ Service said.

Center School District released the following statement that WDAF obtained: