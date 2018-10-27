Kansas HS player broke TD record with 14. The opposing QB had 13

Who says the fullback position is dead?

Pawnee Heights High School (Rozel, Kan.) senior fullback Kade Scott rushed for 14 touchdowns on Friday night, setting a state record, head coach Jeff Chambers tweeted.

Scott led his six-man football team to a 118-85 victory.

Pawnee Heights needed every one of his 14 scores.

Cheylin High School (Bird City, Kan.) quarterback Colton McCarty scored 13 total.

McCarty was completed 15 of his 36 passes for 226 yards and 5 touchdowns, but more impressively, he accumulated 252 yards and seven touchdowns on 29 carries, Cheylin athletic director and football coach Chris Walden tweeted. He also returned a kickoff to the house.

According to Sporting News, most Kansas teams play eight-man football but as of 2016, a dozen played six-man.

McCarty tied and Scott broke the record of 13 touchdowns that had stood for 106 years, Sporting News wrote.