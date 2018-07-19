ALL-USA track and field girls AOY Katelyn Tuohy to be on cover of Sports Illustrated

Katelyn Tuohy is racing onto the national scene this summer, with her latest claim to fame to come on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The 16-year-old North Rockland (Tiells, N.Y.) High School student, who was recently named the best female high school runner in the United States, will grace the cover of the magazine’s July 30 issue.

It is the most recent highlight for Tuohy, who recently completed her sophomore year at North Rockland and was named the 2017-18 U.S. Gatorade Female High School Athlete of the Year.

Tuohy was also named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Athlete of the Year last week.

For more, visit the Journal News