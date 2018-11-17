Katy (Texas) coach Gary Joseph's record 200th win comes with playoff controversy

Gary Joseph became the fastest coach in Texas state history to earn 200 victories when his Katy Tigers blasted Travis High School (Fort Bend, Texas), 52-7. The blowout wasn’t a shock, but circumstances that emerged within the game have already inspired some Travis backers to cite unsportsmanlike behavior by the Tigers.

With the game already in hand in the third quarter, Katy leading 44-0, a Travis player was reportedly injured and down on the field. The entire group of Travis players on the field and on the sideline dropped to a knee.

The Katy players did not reciprocate.

.@Katyfootball coach Gary Joseph on his 200th career coaching win, tonight's bi-district playoff win over Travis, and more. (1/2) @dctf pic.twitter.com/mFdFyKpCJw — Dennis Silva II (@densilva2) November 17, 2018

There is no formal rule that stipulates players must take a knee when an opponent is injured. Still, it is customary to do so, and if there was any question that the Fort Bend contingent of the crowd would be upset Katy failed to follow suit, that was answered on social media in short order:

⁦@KatyISDAthletic⁩ ⁦@Katyfootball⁩ Terrible sportsmanship by the Katy Tigers football team. Opposing team have injured players multiple times and they refuse to take a knee. You should be ashamed of your behavior. #Disgraceful pic.twitter.com/29E4HBnA1E — John Setliff (@Jsetliff1) November 17, 2018

The man who posted the photo above with its included critique is a relative of a member of the Travis dance team, and his son, Brandon Setliff, is a recent Travis graduate who is now playing baseball at Texas Lutheran. In short, he’s not exactly a neutral arbiter. There could also be dozens of reasons why Katy did not take a knee, ranging from the philosophical (they don’t take a knee for anyone, including their teammates, perhaps?) to the practical.

That being said, if what he alleges about Katy is true, he’s not wrong; general expectations would be for the Katy Tigers to take a knee in a sign of respect with a Travis player is injured, and for the Travis Tigers to reciprocate if and when a Katy player went down.

Only time will tell if this is a storm in a blowout-embittered tea pot or a legitimate talking point and distraction as Katy moves forward. If it becomes the latter, Joseph will have a lot more to answer for than just the circumstances around his 200th win.