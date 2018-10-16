Kaven 'King' Mwikuta receives Under Armour All-American jersey

Troup County (LaGrange, Ga.) defensive end Kaven “King” Mwikuta received his All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday morning at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Mwikuta is an integral force off the edge for 7-0 Tigers, who are allowing 14 points per game while putting up a blistering 513.4 yards of offense per game.

Mwikuta, a four-star recruit ranked by 247 Sports as the seventh-best defensive end nationally and the 14th best overall prospect in Georgia, is one of 20 Alabama commits for 2019 that carry a four-star ranking or better.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.