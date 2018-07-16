Four-star OL Keiondre Jones commits to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers were the big winners in the weekend’s recruiting rush, with the biggest prospect to commit choosing the Tigers. That’s both biggest in terms of reputation and physical dimensions.

Keiondre Jones, a four-star, 6-foot-4, 341-pound offensive guard committed to Auburn ahead of scholarship offers from 26 other Division I programs, most of them from Power 5 programs.

“Auburn has a great family feel,” Jones told 247 Sports. “It’s right down the road, only like 45 minutes away so I can come home when necessary. I really love the coaches. They made me feel very comfortable there.”

Jones announced his commitment on a video posted to his Twitter account, where he offered a nod to his mother while donning an Auburn hat and committing to the Tigers:

As for Jones’ talent, there’s little question the Callaway (Ga.) offensive guard already has a college football body. The question is just whether his physical gifts translate to the college football field.

At the very least, Jones is off to a good start, and Auburn is clearly excited to bring him aboard.