Kennedy Catholic HS 5-star center Oscar Tshiebwe commits to West Virginia

West Virginia University knows how to recruit from Kennedy Catholic High School (Hermitage, Pa.).

The Mountaineers got a commitment from five-star center Oscar Tshiebwe on Sunday.

Former Kennedy Catholic center Sagaba Konate attends WVU. He withdrew from the 2018 NBA Draft to return to school.

Should Konate decide to enter and remain in the draft this year, Tshiebwe can fill in as a capable replacement. While he doesn’t bring the shot-blocking of Konate, who has a 7-foot-wingspan, Tshiebwe is a commanding rebounder and an able scorer.

He averaged 22.6 points and 11.6 rebounds in July during the Adidas Gauntlet travel circuit, according to 247 Sports. Tshiebwe competed against top talent, putting up 24 points and 13 rebounds against Super 25 No. 4 James Wiseman.

Tshiebwe is 247 Sports‘ No. 1 center out of Pennsylvania and the No. 5 center in his class.

He chose WVU over Kentucky, Illinois and Baylor.

