Kent. HS football coach: New Louisville coaches not welcome here

The new coaching staff at Louisville wasted little time in upending the plans of a quartet of commits to former coach Bobby Petrino. Now there’s backlash from a coach of one athlete’s team.

As reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader, Franklin-Simpson (Kent.) High School head coach Doug Preston lashed out against the new Louisville coaching staff who rescinded an offer to Jack Randolph, an offensive lineman at Franklin-Simpson. As noted by our Gannett partners the Louisvlle Courier-Journal, Randolph was one of four players who have had their scholarships taken away by the staff of new Louisville coach Scott Satterfield.

Preston responded on Twitter after another Kentucky recruit left the fold at Louisville:

What I hate to see is our kids getting their scholarships pulled with only days to go until signing!! These kids have set their futures around what UL promised! They showed loyalty to their commitment and now they get burned! Ridiculous and no class @UofLFootball — Doug Preston (@coachadp) December 10, 2018

As noted by the Herald-Leader, Randolph remains scheduled to graduate early and was previously planning to enroll at Louisville for the spring semester. While has offers from at least five other schools, including Western Kentucky and Cincinnati, it’s uncertain if those scholarship offers remain on the table or whether those schools moved on to other targets after Randolph committed to Louisville.

Either way, the end result was that Randolph is suddenly scrambling, while Preston may be shutting off all access to Franklin-Simpson players to Satterfield and his staff.