Kentucky 3A state final marred by post-game brawl

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A video from Lexington TV station WKYT shows a scuffle that broke out after the conclusion of Friday’s Class 3A football state championship game between Central High School and Corbin.

Alex Walker of WKYT posted the video on Twitter late Friday night:

[WATCH]: End of the Class 3A title game ends with PUNCHES THROWN. Central beats Corbin, then a melee ensues at Kroger Field. #KHSAA pic.twitter.com/7iGeKy2wMy — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) December 1, 2018

Central defeated Corbin 20-19 with the game coming down to the final play. Corbin’s Will Childers missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt as time expired.

“It is unfortunate that this situation marred an otherwise great game,” KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said. “We will review all available accounts, including all actions taken by players and all actions taken and not taken by other school representatives, and make any determinations following the conclusion of the playoffs.”

The scuffle occurred after the teams shook hands at midfield.

“Tempers flared a little bit at the end … and it’s a non-issue,” Corbin coach Justin Haddix said after the game.

