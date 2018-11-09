Kentucky 4-star WR/DB Milton Wright commits to Purdue

Christian Academy wide receiver/defensive back Milton Wright, the top college recruit in Kentucky’s Class of 2019, has committed to Purdue.

Wright, a 6-foot-3 200-pounder, announced his commitment in a YouTube.com video. He also was considering Alabama, Kentucky, Louisville and Ohio State.

Wright leads CAL (11-0) with 50 catches for 707 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He’s also rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and has four returns for scores. Defensively, Wright has 30 tackles (13 solo) and two interceptions.

Wright’s commitment is another recruiting coup in Kentucky for Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, a Trinity High School product.

